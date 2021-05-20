TUPELO • Veteran rockers Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley are teaming up for a fall tour that includes an Oct. 22 stop at BancorpSouth Arena.
The pair will play a series of concerts in September and October. Cooper and his band will start Sept. 17 in Atlantic City, with Frehley coming on board the next night in New Hampshire.
Frehley, the former Kiss guitarist, will play his last show of the tour in Tupelo – a day before Cooper performs his tour finale in Atlanta.
“We’ve always had fun touring together, and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again,” Cooper said in a news release. “It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars.”
Frehley is eager to hit the road as Cooper’s special guest.
“I’ve known Alice for over 30 years,” he said. “We’re good friends, and we’ve toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss. Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I’m really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy and ready to rock.”
Cooper and Frehley are enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Cooper was inducted in 2011 along with his namesake band. Frehley went in with Kiss in 2014.
Ticket prices for the 7:30 p.m. show range from $35 to $95. They’ll go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com. Visit alicecooper.com or acefrehley.com for more tour information.
Other arena events
BancorpSouth Arena has the following entertainment events scheduled through November. Tickets can be bought at the arena box office or Ticketmaster.com:
• Tupelo-Golden Triangle Open Rodeo, June 5
• Tupelo Elvis Festival, June 9-13
• Baby Shark Live, June 17.
• Jamey Johnson concert, June 22
• Blippi the Musical, Aug. 4
• Kane Brown concert, Sept. 25
• Foreigner concert, Nov. 13