TUPELO • A country music superstar from Georgia and the story of four boys from Jersey are coming to BancorpSouth Arena.
Jason Aldean, the three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, returns to Tupelo on Saturday, March 7 for a stop on his “We Back Tour.”
Two days later, a touring company of “Jersey Boys” - the Tony Award-winning musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons - will perform.
Show time for both events is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the coliseum box office and online at bcsarena.com.
Ever since he burst onto the country music scene in 2005, Aldean has recorded 21 No. 1 hits.
Last year, the Macon, Georgia, native received the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award for the 2010s – joining previous winners Marty Robbins (1960s), Loretta Lynn (1970s), Alabama (1980s), Garth Brooks (1990s) and George Strait (2000s).
Aldean is touring in support of his ninth album, “9,” which he released last year. Morgan Waller, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver are the opening acts.
“Jersey Boys” follows the true story of Valli and The Four Seasons from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a different story.
The documentary-style production features many of the group’s greatest hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December 1963 (Oh What a Night).”
“Jersey Boys” won four Tony Awards in 2006, including Best Musical.