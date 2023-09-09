BOONEVILLE — Carefully arranged flowers in plastic containers were placed on a black cloth-draped table, backlit by a single studio light.
Four inmates, dressed in white T-shirts and striped pants, unboxed their supplies and set to work drawing under the fluorescent lights of a classroom Thursday evening in the Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility in Corinth. They're part of a free art workshop taught by Northeast Mississippi Community College art instructor Melody Shinn each week at the prison.
The four men completed the first 36-week class in June, and pieces of their work are currently displayed in the Anderson Hall art gallery on the NEMCC campus through Sept. 21.
The art show, aptly titled "Time Not Wasted," was named by the students.
"They feel like they've done something that has been really productive with the time that they've had," Shinn said.
Michael Bray, a 41-year-old inmate from Iuka, has always enjoyed drawing and joined the class to learn more. The classroom environment is great, and he feels that his shading has really improved.
He's learned how to draw blueprints, and with previous work experience in metal fabrication, he thinks it will come in handy after his release.
Not only will he use his newly developed skills for work, he also plans to teach his daughter some techniques he's learned once back at home.
Bray said he's thankful for the class, adding, "It's good they do stuff like this for people like us."
"It gives you the chance to express yourself, open your mind up and just be peaceful for a little bit," Bray said.
The art class is sponsored by the Prison Writes Initiative, established in 2007 to bring literacy to Mississippi prisons through creative writing classes.
More than 80 inmates signed up for a chance to enroll in the class, with each submitting a drawing demonstrating their artistic abilities. From there, the class was narrowed down to 10 students. A couple of students left the class due to transfers or infractions.
The work of eight students — seven who completed the class and another who was transferred just before the end — are displayed at the Northeast art show, which kicked off with an opening reception on Aug. 27.
Though they couldn't be there to see their work proudly displayed, Shinn had each student write a short biography to be displayed alongside their art. Beside their bio is the first piece they drew to be admitted into the program, along with the exceptional work they produced through the workshop.
Shinn continues to meet with the inmates once a week on Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The class currently includes four of the original 10 students, and new students will be start next week. She hopes to incorporate water and acrylic painting in the upcoming year.
Through the class's first year, Shinn brought in many different types of things for her students to draw. They did graphite, color, ink and charcoal drawings, along with still life, calligraphy, floor plans and more.
The men gave creative titles to each of their drawings, like a drawing of a flaming yellow and orange bird titled "Hot Cheeto Phoenix" by Michael Burnett, a drawing of various geometric Styrofoam shapes by Timothy Perkins titled "The Junk Pile," or a Christmas scene with a tree and stuffed monkey titled "AWWEEE" by Justin Holladay.
Timothy Perkins, a 48-year-old inmate from Scott County, said he's always had an interest in drawing. In fact, he designed all but one of the tattoos on his body.
Drawing has been a good way to pass time and relieve stress, he said, and Shinn's class has pushed him to improve on shading and fine details in his work.
Perkins expects to continue using all of the skills he's picked up in the class when he's released, whether he's doing tattoos or pursuing trade work.
Shinn said the class helps her students see themselves, and the world, in a different way through the lens of art.
"After going through a lot of the exercises we did, they start paying attention to things differently," Shinn said. "Once they start seeing success with what they are doing, then it's like, 'OK, I can do this.' Once they see success with this, then it starts them thinking, 'OK, I can be successful at other things.' It perpetuates."
