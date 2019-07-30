TUPELO • BancorpSouth Arena is ranked No. 175 among the world's top 200 concert arenas based on ticket sales in late 2018 and early 2019, according to Pollstar Magazine.
The Tupelo arena sold 34,707 tickets for shows between Nov. 22, 2018 and May 22, 2019 - the time period Pollstar used to determine the rankings.
Arena executive director Todd Hunt said in a news release the ranking proves Tupelo (pop. 38,114 in 2017) can compete with bigger markets to attract entertainment acts.
"Tupelo is definitely the smallest city represented on the list, but shows like Cirque du Soleil, James Taylor/Bonnie Raitt, and Luke Combs are proof that we can compete on a world class level," Hunt said. "As long as we have the community's support, we will keep bringing the best in entertainment to the region."
The Feb. 16 Taylor/Raitt performance set an all-time record for the arena with $737,070 on sales for an attendance of 8,043.
BancorpSouth Arena, which opened in 1993, is the only Mississippi entry on the list.
Other arenas in nearby states on the list include Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, No. 12; Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, No. 65; Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, No. 91; Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, No. 102; and FedExForum in Memphis, No. 132.
The 176th arena on the list, Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada (pop. 437,413 in 2017), sold 34,649 tickets during the ranking time period.
The No. 1 venue is Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, with 699,924 tickets sold. Second is New York City's Madison Square Garden with 667,594.