TUPELO • The GumTree Museum of Art in downtown Tupelo will kick off a month-long celebration of Black History Month with a photo exhibit of prominent and influential Black recording artists.
“Portraits of the Soul” will showcase the work of photographer William Carrier, who photographed numerous musicians and songwriters for the storied Stax Records in Memphis.
The exhibit will open Friday, Feb. 4.
Carrier’s son, William "Bill" Carrier III, said his father spent years capturing hundreds of images of these iconic artists, mostly for publicity purposes.
"My dad was asked by Jim Stewart to be the official photographer and document the artists for public relations purposes,” Carrier said.
Twenty-nine records of the various artists his father photographed will be featured in the show. Artists highlighted throughout the photo exhibit will include Otis Redding, Sam and Dave, Booker T. and the M.G.'s and Carla Thomas.
All photographs featured in the show were taken throughout the 1960s. The show's centerpiece is the visible collaboration of different races and ethnicities at a time when integration was rarely seen.
Carrier said that the intensity of the artists' recording sessions will be displayed through the photos.
"The gallery itself contains portraits of Black artists performing in the studio and also attending public events,” Carrier said. “There are candid shots of writers and musicians collaborating, as well as album covers from this time period."
When asked what he hopes the public learns from this show, Carrier said that attendees should take away a glimpse into what the 1960s were like for the music industry. The clothing, musical style and performances of singers and songwriters that took the world by storm will be on display for viewers.
Photo exhibit kicks off month-long celebration
The GumTree Museum of Art will continue Black History Month events throughout the month of February.
Sally Kepple, Director of the GumTree Museum of Art, said that this year's festivities will be bigger and better than any the library has previously hosted.
"We had a goal of making a bigger and better Black History Month,” Kepple said. “We’ll have book reviews, music and art displayed."
After "Portraits in Soul" premieres on Feb. 4, events will continue on Tuesday, Feb. 8 with a book review of “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabell Wilkerson. Dr. Richard Price of Tupelo will lead the review.
All events for Black History Month at GumTree Museum of Art are free to the public. The month will conclude with a barbecue on Friday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.