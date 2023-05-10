TUPELO - This weekend will see the return of one of the finest pairings ever created: art and wine.
The Gumtree Art & Wine Festival in downtown Tupelo begins this Thursday, May 11, bringing back popular events and activities for art lovers, wine lovers, fun lovers, and families of all ages.
The event will continue throughout Mother’s Day weekend, wrapping up on Sunday, May 14, with Mother’s Day brunches and a gospel/bluegrass concert.
According to Kit Stafford, director of the festival, organizers felt the pull to increase the number of things to see, hear and do at this year’s fest after celebrating a successful rebranding last year in honor of the event’s 50th anniversary. This year’s festival will bring back last year’s most popular activities, plus more participatory art and more music, including a free Main Stage Concert and a free Gospel/Bluegrass Choir finale.
“We are gearing up for our 51st annual Gumtree Festival, and just like last year it promises to be a weekend of creativity and fun for everyone!” Stafford said in a press release. “This year we’re giving the people of this region what they love: art, music, culture, cuisine and more. It’s the perfect way to continue what has become a beloved tradition.”
Hosted by the Gumtree Museum of Art in downtown Tupelo since 1971, the Gumtree festival has grown to become a massive regional event, attracting thousands of artists and art lovers to the Tupelo area every Mother’s Day weekend.
Open to the public, the Gumtree Art & Wine festival’s purpose is to highlight the trove of talented artists throughout the region and to celebrate their creative works.
The festival also allows artists to connect directly with art lovers, offering the opportunity to sell their creations to collectors both avid and casual.
For more information about the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival, contact Stafford at 662-213-8992