TUPELO • Brennan Villines Quartet is bringing jazz flair to downtown New Albany.
The group will present The Jazz Age: Popular Music Through the Decades with a Jazz Twist on Saturday, Aug. 28. The live concert kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Magnolia Civic Center and Ciné Theater.
The Jazz Age is a show that features early jazz favorites and modern day pop songs given a jazz sheen.
Brennan, a Kentucky native, attended the University of Memphis, where he studied music. While in college, Brennan formed a jazz group called The Brennan Villines Trio. They would perform weeknights in the living room of an old mansion-turned bar in Victorian Village, where he said he really started to find his voice.
During his childhood years, Villines was influenced by theater and church music. It wasn’t until later in his young adult life when he discovered a passion for jazz music.
“Back where I grew up, there was no jazz jam thing,” Brennan said. “There was no place I could just go and play – there was nobody to teach me, except for classical or maybe pop piano. It was all musical theater or church music.”
While attending college, he had the opportunity to perform at the Mollie Fontaine Lounge, a unique and beloved antiques-packed manor-turned-bar. It was a lifechanging ... or at least career-changing ... event for the burgeoning musician
“That’s when I really started coming into my voice,” he said. “I’ve always loved jazz and soul, and that was where I started developing the tonality and chops I have today.”
A working musician through and through, Villines continues to be a staple in the Memphis area and still performs five nights a week at different venues.
In 2015, Villines released his debut solo album, “Free.” In 2018, he made an appearance on FOX’s singing competition “The Four” and performed his cover of of The Proclaimers’ 1987 hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).”
Some of Villines’ top songs include “You Never Loved You,” “Bad Habit” and “Make It Work.”
Magnolia Civic Center manager Emily Draffen said she’s eager for the people of New Albany and surrounding communities to hear Villines perform on-stage at New Albany’s historic venue.
“We cannot wait to welcome this versatile and talented artist to New Albany,” Draffen said. “He’s created this special jazz revue for theatres just like ours.”
Tickets for the concert are $30 and available through Eventbrite. The event is open seating, but patrons are asked to call the box office at (662) 539-3909 to request any accommodations.