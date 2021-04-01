BREWER • Gennie Dodd has received numerous phone calls the past six months from people asking when the Brewer Opry will reopen.
The Opry, a musical showcase every Friday night in the Lee County community of Brewer, shut down last spring when the pandemic began to spread.
Dodd believes it's now safe to bring back the Opry, starting this Friday night. Showtime is 7 p.m.
"We didn't want to open up too early and cause people to catch COVID, so we wanted to wait for it clear up some," said Dodd, who manages the Opry along with his wife, Faye.
The Brewer Opry is based out of the old Brewer school building, which is located across the road from Brewer United Methodist Church on County Road 805 between Verona and Shannon. It's one of many community music houses throughout Northeast Mississippi featuring local talent.
"I've got my own band, but I've probably used just about half the musicians in north Mississippi," Dodd said.
Gennie and Faye Dodd have driven from their home in Wren the past 12 years to host other country and bluegrass performers in Brewer. Gennie Dodd said it's a place where patrons of all ages gather for a family-friendly evening of music and dancing.
"We have a good time on Friday nights," he said. "There's no drinking or smoking inside. It's a good atmosphere if people want to bring their kids. They have to make sure to keep them off the dance floor so the old folks won't stumble over them."
Interest in the Brewer Opry restart extends beyond Lee County, Dodd said.
"We've got people coming in from Nashville, Pontotoc, New Albany, Columbus and Memphis," he said.
Dodd hopes everyone will enjoy the Brewer Opry shows again, but there will COVID-19 protocols in place.
"We want people to wear their masks, and we hope they all get a shot," he said.