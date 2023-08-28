Chapel Hart

Rising country stars Chapel Hart open the fall season at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts with a Sept. 7 show. Tickets are available through the Ole Miss Box Office. 

 COURTESY

OXFORD – The fall season of performances at the University of Mississippi's Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts features a range of concerts, theatrical productions and dance.

