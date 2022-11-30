TUPELO - Across Northeast Mississippi, communities are prepping to celebrate the season with their own takes on a grand holiday tradition: the Christmas parade.
Each parade will feature a mix of sights — from elaborately decorated floats, to beauty queens waving from the backs of classic cars to high school bands marching to the beat of beloved Christmas tunes. The Daily Journal has compiled a list of upcoming Northeast Mississippi parades to help readers plan out this year’s celebrations.
• Aberdeen: Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade will lead off from Main Street, from the intersection of James Street to the Aberdeen Main Street Depot.
• Amory: Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The parade will run along Main Street.
• Ashland: Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The starting point for the parade is the Ashland fairgrounds.
• Ecru: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
• Fulton: Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The parade will run its usual route through downtown Fulton, beginning at Itawamba Community College’s campus.
• Hamilton: Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. Parade begins on Old Highway 45 and will run from Michelle’s Place to the old car wash.
• Hickory Flat: Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at the Mississippi Truck Driving School on Crum Street.
• Mantachie: Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. The parade will start at Mantachie Attendance Center and more down Highway 371 to Highway 371 and into town.
• Pleasant Grove: Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m.
• Pontotoc: Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The parade will roll down Main Street. This year’s theme is “it’s the most wonderful time of the year.”
• Ripley: Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. The parade will begin at North Main Street and run throughout downtown.
• Sherman: Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. The parade route will begin at Witt and Sixth, travel to Main Street and turn left to Third Avenue where it will turn right and travel to Lamar Street where it will turn left and travel to Second Avenue and turn right, ending at the library.
• Smithville: Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. This year’s route will begin on Pine Street, near Smithville Hardware, continue on Highway 25 and end at Memorial Park.
• Thaxton: Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The parade route will be different this year. The line-up will be on highway 336, beginning at the the corner of Wells road and Hwy. 336
• Toccopola: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. There will be music and food afterwards in the Community Center.
• Tremont: Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. The parade route runs from Tremont Attendance Center along Highway 178 West and up Highway 23 North.
• Tupelo: Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. The parade route will begin at the intersection of Front and Main streets and head west on Main to Robins Street, north on Robins Street to Jefferson, then east on Jefferson to the Cadence Bank Arena.
• Walnut: Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. The front of the parade will lead the way from the school.
