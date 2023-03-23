TUPELO — It’s a tale that’s been told and retold thousands of times over hundreds of years — the story of a beautiful young girl, enslaved by a cruel stepmother, who falls in love with a charming prince with the help of a little magic.
This weekend, dancers with the Tupelo-based Civic Ballet will put their spin (or pirouette, as it were) on this timeless story with their production of “Cinderella.” The show will run for two performances on Saturday, March 25, inside the Civic Auditorium at Tupelo Middle School: a matinee at 2 p.m. and an encore at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 at the door for adults or $15 for youth ages 12 and under. Pre-purchased tickets, available at www.civicballet.org, are $5 cheaper.
The production is sponsored through a grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.
The cast of roughly 80 dancers includes Mary Evelyn Maynard in the title role, Sara Catherine Wood as the fairy godmother, Melissa Dunn Sullivan as the wicked stepmother, and Lyra Kate Lentz and Ansley Shoup as Cinderella’s petty and cruel stepsisters.
The production will also feature a guest appearance by John Mingle of the Alabama Ballet as Prince Charming.
Artistic Director Thom Yzaguirre is in his fifth year working with the nonprofit dance company. He said the show may only run a single day, but it represents months of work, including near-countless practice sessions to hone the many dancers’ performances.
“We’ve worked pretty intensely every week for about three months,” he said. “This is one of our biggest productions.”
This will be Yzaguirre’s second time directing a Civic Ballet adaptation of “Cinderella.” The production was one of his first with the group, and he felt it’s been long enough to give the show and the Civic Ballet’s dancers — some of whom danced in the previous production — another chance to share the beloved tale.
“This is the first time that I’ve repeated a production I’ve done in the past,” he said. “We’re kind of revamping it and making some adjustments and improvements.”
A onetime professional dancer who’s been teaching now for nearly four decades, Yzaguirre choreographed the production himself. The steps are set to a famous score by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, written in the 1940s.
Yzaguirre said the music provides a beautiful framework on which to build the rest of the performance.
“You have all the music there, and it’s specifically designed (for the story),” he said. “So you have this gorgeous music to put the steps together.”
Yzaguirre said he drew from his years of experience while staging the new adaptation.
“A lot of the choices that I make with productions are things that I’ve danced in the past,” he said. “‘Cinderella’ is something I’m very familiar with. In fact, I’ve danced everything from the jester to the prince in professional companies … It’s sort of inspired by things that I’ve danced or things that I’ve seen.”
Which is fitting given the history of ballet. Like the classic tale of Cinderella herself, dance as an art has been passed down from generation to generation, changing with each retelling and every new performance.
Yzaguirre, who grew up in a rural Montana town in the 1960s and didn’t have the opportunity to really hone his craft until young adulthood, said he’s thrilled to be playing his part in that long tradition.
“Now that I don’t dance myself, and because I had the opportunity to do my dream, what’s nice about it is passing it on to the next generation,” he said. “It’s really exciting for me to see the growth of these students.”
Readapting a prior production has allowed the longtime dance instructor to see his accomplishments first-hand.
“Our Cinderella this time was 11 years old when we first (performed) it 11 years ago, and she was just in the back … just this tiny little girl,” he said. “Now, five years later, she’s blossomed into this beautiful, accomplished young lady.”
It’s the same story with Wood as the fairy godmother.
“Here, now, they’re doing the two leads, and the quality and level of the dancing has changed dramatically in the five years,” Yzaguirre said. “That’s exciting as a teacher. I’ve passed on what I’ve learned, and it’s rewarding to know that you’ve given that gift to a new generation.”
