The cast of the Tupelo Civic Ballet's latest performance of "Snow Queen" pose for a photograph. The annual holiday production, based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale of the same now, has performances scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Sara Catherine Wood, left, and Faith Williams run through their parts in the Tupelo Civic Ballet's Snow Queen on Nov. 17, 2021, in Tupelo.
TUPELO • Tupelo Civic Ballet will cover Tupelo in snow once again with its annual production of "Snow Queen," premiering this weekend.
The performance is being held in conjunction with "Hope for the Holidays," a North Mississippi Dance Centre and Tupelo Civic Ballet's benefit performance for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Tupelo Civic Ballet's Artistic Director, Thom Yzaguirre, said the annual performance is an important element in showcasing the value of the arts to the Tupelo community at large.
"Dance and ballet are good outlets," Yzaguirre said. "It's not just social, but it's also physically demanding with an artistic element too."
Yzaguirre said this weekend's performance of "Snow Queen" is a ballet interpretation of Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairytale of the same name. The wintertime fable follows two children as they are abducted by an evil snow queen and their effort to escape.
Although "Snow Queen" is not specifically a holiday story, it still has elements of good triumphing over evil, and its wintry setting makes it the perfect story to tell during this time of year.
The play version of this tale has been slightly modified by Tupelo Civic Ballet to fit the cast of all-female performers.
Sophie Hoard, a senior at Tupelo High School, will be one of the two Snow Queens performing on Saturday and Sunday. Hoard has danced at North Mississippi Dance Centre since she was three. This is her fourth appearance in "Snow Queen."
"It's been challenging, but I've understudied it for the past few years, so I feel prepared," Hoard said.
Hoard said her favorite part of the production actually follows her final scene when the two kidnapped children reunite and defeat her villainous character.
North Mississippi Dance Centre and Tupelo Civic Ballet's production of "Snow Queen" will debut Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.