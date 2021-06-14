TUPELO - A pair of comedians and a Beatles tribute band have been scheduled to perform at BancorpSouth Arena.
Leanne Morgan and Nate Bargatze, both Tennessee natives, will co-headline an evening of comedy Saturday, July 31. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Rain returns to Tupelo on Thursday, Nov. 11 to perform the best from the "Abbey Road" album and other Beatles classics.
Tickets for both events go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased at the arena box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.