'Deathtrap' debuts this weekend at Tupelo's Lyric Theatre By BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON Daily Journal Jan 27, 2022 TUPELO • Screams, thrills and laughs will abound at the Lyric Theatre this weekend when "Deathtrap," a comedy-thriller by Ira Levin, premieres Thursday, Jan. 27.The critically acclaimed production holds the record for the longest-running comedy thriller play on Broadway. It was nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Play.Bobby Geno will star as the lead character, Sidney Bruhl, a playwright who is desperately trying to create another Broadway hit and begins going about it in all the wrong ways."'Deathtrap' is about a playwright who has hit a wall," Geno said. "In order to regain fame and revenue, he's willing to stoop to murder, thievery and lying." Bruhl's wife, Myra, will be played by Lori Greer. "I play his supportive, long-suffering wife," Greer said. "The anxiety level of my character experiences in this gets very high."This production will be the third installment in Tupelo Community Theatre's 2021-2022 season. The season will conclude with "Shrek the Musical" at the end of April."Deathtrap" will debut on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo. Tickets can be purchased by calling the TCT box office at 662-844-1935. BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON is a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.