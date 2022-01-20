TUPELO • Screams, thrills and laughs will abound at the Lyric Theatre next weekend when "Deathtrap," a comedy-thriller by Ira Levin, premieres Thursday, Jan. 27.
Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night, Thursday through Sunday. Saturday will have an additional matinee show at 2 p.m.
The critically acclaimed production holds the record for the longest-running comedy thriller play on Broadway. It was nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Play.
Jennifer Cummings and Jennifer Collins are co-directing the well-decorated show. Cummings portrayed the wife of the play's main character in the Tupelo Community Theatre's 1989 production of "Deathtrap."
Bobby Geno will star as the lead character, Sidney Bruhl, a playwright who is desperately trying to create another Broadway hit and begins going about it in all the wrong ways.
"'Deathtrap' is about a playwright who has hit a wall," Geno said. "In order to regain fame and revenue, he's willing to stoop to murder, thievery and lying."
Geno said that his biggest challenge in preparing for this play has been memorizing the lengthy script for his character. However, the reward has been learning to portray a character that is very much unlike himself.
"Sidney is egotistical, self-centered and arrogant," Geno said. "It's been a while since he's had a successful play, so he's willing to do whatever's necessary with a successful play that brings him lots of money."
Geno said it's been fun to step into such a villainous character. His hope is that the audience finds his portrayal believable.
Bruhl's wife, Myra, will be played by Lori Greer.
Greer said her character is a devoted and supportive wife who is too naive to see how conniving her husband really is.
"I play his supportive, long-suffering wife," Greer said. "The anxiety level of my character experiences in this gets very high."
When asked about what stands out about this role in comparison to others she's portrayed, Greer said she can't give too much away about the character before the show premieres.
This production will be the third installment in Tupelo Community Theatre's 2021-2022 season. The season will conclude with "Shrek the Musical" at the end of April.
In the meantime, TCT is gearing up for its next production, and arguably most anticipated, "Steel Magnolias." This production will open on Thursday, March 10.
"Deathtrap" will debut on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo. Tickets can be purchased by calling the TCT box office at 662-844-1935.