TUPELO - For the Love of Art, the annual fundraiser gala supporting downtown Tupelo’s nonprofit GumTree Museum of Art, has been postponed.
Originally set for Saturday night at the Tupelo Country Club, the event has been rescheduled for Aug. 12. The ticketed fundraiser typically features a silent auction, live music and more.
According to the event’s organizers, the gala was moved after learning that many of the museum’s supporters failed to receive their mailed invitations for the event. Gala organizers say they invitations, which were mailed in mid-March, have been held up at the postal service distribution center in Memphis.
Jennifer Mulrooney, president of the museum’s guild of volunteers, said because the invitations failed to arrive in time for the event, gala organizers have no way of gauging turnout from among some of the museum’s staunchest supporters.
“You have a large contingency of people who rely on the physical mail who traditionally support the museum,” she said. “We just didn’t feel comfortable proceeding when we couldn’t get the reach.”
Mulrooney said although a handful of the invitations made it to supporters’ mailboxes, it seems most did not. Including hers.
“I still haven’t gotten one,” she said on Wednesday.
Sally Kepple, director of the GumTree Museum of Art, said the museum has struggled with delayed mail before, although this is the first time it has forced them to move an event.
“We’ve also sent other invitations that either got there after the show or (not at all),” Kepple said.
Because entry to the museum is free to the public, fundraisers like For the Love of Art pay for every aspect of the museum, including fees for artists, salaries, utilities and credit card bills.
The museum hosts between nine and 11 exhibit openings annually, each of which features the work of a regional artist selected by the museum’s exhibition committee.
Although delaying the gala won’t affect any of the museum’s current plans, Kepple said it gives them less to work with in their budget. At least for now.
“We’re not going to have that money next month or a few months down the road,” she said.
Paid memberships to the museum provide a base level of support — around 30% according to the museum’s website — but all other funds the museum needs to operate come from donations and fundraisers like For the Love of Art.
“Over the years, it’s raised a lot of money for us,” Kepple said of the gala.
Mulrooney said although it’s disappointing to have to delay the gala, she’s optimistic For the Love of Art will be a wonderful event once they hold it.
“The good news is, we’re not cancelling the event,” she said. “We’re just postponing it.”
