GumTree Museum of Art exterior

The exterior of the GumTree Museum of Art in Tupelo is shown in this file photo from Sept. 22, 2021. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO - For the Love of Art, the annual fundraiser gala supporting downtown Tupelo’s nonprofit GumTree Museum of Art, has been postponed.

