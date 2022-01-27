Hannah is a junior at Mooreville High School. For her talent, she will be playing the piano. Distinguished Young Women of Lee County will be Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Link Centre in Tupelo. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Kina is a junior at Tupelo High School. For her talent, she will be reciting a poem. Distinguished Young Women of Lee County will be Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Link Centre in Tupelo. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Lauren is a junior at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School. For her talent, she will be singing. Distinguished Young Women of Lee County will be Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Link Centre in Tupelo. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Thais is a junior at Tupelo High School. For her talent, she will make a cultural presentation. Distinguished Young Women of Lee County will be Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Link Centre in Tupelo. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Avery is a junior at Tupelo High School. For her talent, she will be playing the cello. Distinguished Young Women of Lee County will be Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Link Centre in Tupelo. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Courtesy
Courtesy
Courtesy
Courtesy
TUPELO • Five young women will compete for $4,500 in scholarships during this weekend's inaugural Distinguished Young Women of Lee County program.
Set for Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Link Centre in Tupelo, the local program is an extension of the national scholarship program for 11th grade girls. Last year, Distinguished Young Women's (DYW) national organization provided over $1 billion in cash and in-kind college scholarships.
Tickets for Saturday's event are $10 and can be purchased at the door.
Established in 1958, Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as Junior Miss, promotes scholarship, leadership and talent. The organization's motto is "Be Your Best Self."
This weekend's inaugural program for Lee County will feature five young women from around the Tupelo area. Over $4,500 in cash college scholarship money will be awarded.
The class of 2023 includes Hannah Texada, a junior at Mooreville High School; Kina Venson, a junior at Tupelo High School; Lauren Tate, a junior at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School; Thais Higa Ito, a junior at Tupelo High School and Avery Prust, a junior at Tupelo High School.
Each participant will complete a 10-minute interview with a panel of six judges prior to the program.
Once showtime arrives Saturday evening, the girls will compete in fitness, talent and self-expression portions of competition.
The young womens' scholastic performances will also be evaluated separately to contribute to their overall score.
Talents will include piano and cello performances in addition to vocal presentations.