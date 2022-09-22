James Meredith: Breaking the Barrier

'James Meredith: Breaking the Barrier' includes essays from 10 university students, journalists, historians and eyewitnesses to tell the story of Meredith's path to becoming the first African American to graduate from the University of Mississippi.

OXFORD • The University of Mississippi, along with Yoknapatawpha Press, has released an anthology of essays chronicling James Meredith's 1962 enrollment.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus