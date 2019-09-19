TUPELO • The blues of north Mississippi and Memphis will bring this year’s Down on Main concert series to a close tonight.
Guitarist, singer and songwriter Duwayne Burnside, a Holly Springs resident and member of a prominent blues family, will perform in the final summer concert at Fairpark. Also on tap is the Memphis-based Ghost Town Blues Band.
The music starts at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.
Burnside is carrying on the north Mississippi Hill Country blues sound made famous by his late father, blues great R.L. Burnside. Over the years, he’s performed with his father and his band, Sound Machine Groove, and other notable blues performers like B.B. King and Bobby Blue Bland.
In 1998, Burnside recorded his first album, “Live at the Mint,” as Duwayne Burnside and the Mississippi Mafia – a collection of performers that included his nephew, drummer Cedric Burnside, as well as R.L. Burnside on a couple of tracks. Duwayne soon took a break from recording to open a restaurant and bar in Memphis, but returned to performing in the early 2000s with the North Mississippi All-Stars.
Burnside left the All-Stars to open another restaurant in Holly Springs, but he continues to perform locally and tour. In August, he was one of six acts who performed on the Durango Blues Train, a two-day train ride filled with blues music through the San Juan National Forest in western Colorado.
Ghost Town Blues Band, made up of six homegrown Memphis musicians, brings its “21st century blues” to the Fairpark stage. The band has earned rave reviews for its performances at blues and jazz festivals in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
According to its website, GTBB captivates audiences with “second-line horn entrance, cigar box guitars and electric push brooms to Allman Brothers-style jams and even a hip-hop trombone player. … Horns, harmonies and homegrown instruments combined with an energetic and roots rich festival set makes Ghost Town Blues Band one of the ‘must see live bands on the circuit today’.”
Ghost Town’s 2018 live album, “Backstage Pass,” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Blues Album chart. The band’s next release, “Shine,” is available for pre-sale on its website, ghosttownbluesband.com. The band will have a CD release party Oct. 11 at Railgarten in Memphis.