Every year, the Tupelo Elvis Festival brings artists and audiences from all over the world to the birthplace of Elvis Presley and sets the stage for one of the world’s most important Elvis Tribute Artist Competitions.
This year, the festival celebrated its 25th anniversary by making history with the largest number of competing artists ever.
My journey with the Tupelo Elvis Festival began by sorting photos as the Daily Journal’s new intern, but officially began backstage at the Elvis Tribute Artist Showcase with a handful of questions – what makes a person want to be an Elvis tribute artist? Why base an entire festival around Elvis? And is it Elvises or Elvi?
According to Alex Mitchell, the Festival’s 2021 Ultimate Tribute Artist Winner and 2023 Opening Ceremony Headliner, it’s Elvi.
Mitchell seemed to know everyone – from the stagehands to the sponsors, to the other Elvi passing around a bottle of hair gel – and when the stagelight flickered into the area where we were sitting backstage, his suit was the only one that glimmered gold. I figured he was as good as anyone to answer the rest of my questions, so after he performed with a standing ovation, we met again to talk about the King himself.
Mitchell says he’s loved Elvis his entire life thanks to his grandparents' admiration. First performing at 14, he’s come a long way since then – scoring as a finalist in the World’s Elvis Tribute Artist Championship in Graceland – but every year, he makes the trek back to Tupelo.
“There are about 20 to 30 Elvis Festivals across the world – but to me, this is the most important one,” he said. “It’s a whole different feeling. I don’t know how to describe it, but it’s just amazing.”
After Mitchell, I spoke to Tyler Christopher, another tribute artist and competitor. Christopher has been performing since he was 12 years old and learned to mimic Elvis by dancing and singing along to his family’s old VHS tapes.
“We’re privileged and blessed to do and perform a lot of shows,” he said, “but here, you do one or two songs, and you feel like you’ve put on a whole show. You know it’s special here, and the people are special.”
To Christopher, performing as Elvis helped him feel connected to his father, another big fan who filled the house with Elvis’s music and old movies. Christopher’s father passed away unexpectedly when he was six, but the art form has kept him alive all these years, through the connection the two men share.
Looking through the audience during the finale, I saw how easily Elvis united people of different generations. A couple of seats in front of me during the finale, a grandfather and his two grandkids bonded over pompadour wigs and clumsily mouthing the lyrics of Elvis’ greatest hits. For me, it was easy to find people to speak to because it seemed that everyone had something to say – but somewhere along the way, I realized that almost nobody was talking about Elvis at all.
Jason Lee Russo is the drummer in the band that played in this year’s Tribute Artist Competition. Like Christopher, Russo got into Elvis through his father, and now travels the world with Elvis’ name tattooed on his left arm. Still, after everything he’s achieved, Russo considers Tupelo one of the band’s biggest accomplishments.
“There's a lot that goes into what’s happened to getting here,” he said “We lost a band member through COVID – we struggled through that – but we bounced back. It means everything to us.”
Although the world remembers Tupelo through Elvis, Tupelo remembers Elvis through the memories he’s helped them make.
“Elvis is everything.”
