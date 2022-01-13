OXFORD • Those with a penchant for needlework can start the year off crocheting and quilting at the Oxford Fiber Festival, returning for its 11th installment next Thursday, Jan. 20.
The three-day festival will feature 21 different artisans as they guide attendees in mastering their artistic crafts.
"The experience is not just little ladies who quilt," said Wayne Andrews, Executive Director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.
Andrews said the long-running event always brings a diverse group of tourists to Oxford to learn how to create their own art.
Classes will highlight skills like how to braid hair, make sweaters for dolls, quilt, crochet and dye fabrics just to name a few. In-person and online experiences in both English and Spanish will be available.
Andrews reiterated that this festival is a community effort.
"This started as a collaboration between the Arts Council and the University of Mississippi and has grown ever since," he said. "In our first year alone, over 600 people made their way to Oxford to experience the festival."
The University of Mississippi Museum will bring hands-on experiences, exhibits and speakers for festival-goers to enjoy, in addition to the many classes available on the day of the event.
For those unable to attend in person, a new virtual option will also available. Participants can tune in and meet people from all over the world.
Andrews mentioned that these classes will allow attendees to not only learn a new skill but also create something to show for it.
"You're getting world-class teachers, and you're going to make something that day." Unlike other arts classes and festivals, Oxford Fiber Festival provides amateur artists the opportunity to craft their own masterpiece.
Visit Oxford Executive Director Kinney Ferris said that the Oxford Fiber Festival will bring a positive economic impact to Oxford by providing the local economy with an event in January, which is usually a sparse month.
"It helps us bring in beyond the usual tourist," Ferris said. "People from across the country will be coming to Oxford to learn new skills and return home with those skills."
Eighteen in-person classes are available for live participation, and nine online classes will be made accessible virtually.
Registration for in-person and online classes can be completed through oxfordfiberfestival.com where classes range from $22 to $82. Free classes are also included on the website.