BALDWYN • A chance encounter in a retail store last summer has turned into a spirited enterprise for Clark Richey and Amye Gousset of Six Shooter Studios.
The two met Caden Mask of Death Stalkers Paranormal while he was having some historic documents framed.
The trio struck up a conversation and within a short period of time, Gousset and Richey, who’d just received some new filming equipment, learned the Death Stalkers were about to spend some time investigating the Link Centre – formerly known as Harrisburg Baptist Church – on West Main Street in Tupelo.
The two asked Mask if they might tag along and film the investigation.
“This was so outside my comfort zone,” said Gousset, an actor, singer and supporter of the arts. “I don’t know why I agreed to do it.”
Death Stalkers Paranormal is made up of Shannon Lane, Lissette Zemola, Allisa Mask, Aleasha Dennis and Caden Mask.
One late afternoon last summer, the two filmmakers showed up at the Link Centre with a boom mic, camera and other equipment in the back of the car.
“It was our first time to do something like this,” Gousset said. “No pro, no plan.”
Through Richey’s Six Shooter Studio, the two have done a few music videos, radio shows and many other artistic endeavors, but this was their first time for a project such as this.
Novices or not, Gousset and Richey spent hours with the paranormal crew at the Link and the result of their work, “The Link Centre Investigation,” will premiere at 7 Saturday evening at the Claude Gentry Theatre in Baldwyn. A short film, “Over Your Shoulder,” will also be shown. Admission is $5.
Whether you’re a full-fledged believer in the spirit-world or you thumb your nose at all things unexplained, the documentary-style film is worth a watch.
It’s entertaining and intriguing, puzzling and perplexing, and, at times, downright frightening.
And thanks to Richey’s sense of humor, there are a few well-placed and subtle moments of comic relief.
Their evening of filming the investigation at the Link lasted from 4 pm. until 2 a.m.
“When we started thinking about doing this, and wondering how it would turn out, we decided, even if nothing comes out of it, what have we lost,” Richey said. “When we finished, there was so much footage, and we just shelved it for a bit, but after editing, I’m really proud of what we’ve come up with.”
This is not the first time the Link Centre has had paranormal investigators on site.
“There’ve been seven investigations with four or five different crews,” said Melanie Deas, executive director of the Link Centre. Deas and her sister, Meredith Tollison, both appear in the film.
The building was originally a church, but the site is close to where the Civil War’s Battle of Harrisburg was fought. And there are reports the original, smaller part of the church – built in 1930 – may have been used as a field hospital after the Tupelo tornado of 1936.
In addition to the Death Stalkers team, you’ll meet a diverse cast of characters, including Deas and Tollison of this world, and a mischievous young boy named Nikolas and Mr. Henry of perhaps another world. You decide.
“We have always said that everyone is welcome at Link Centre,” Deas said. “Some people might think this is taking it a bit too far, but I guess we’re just standing a little more fully behind our policy than we might have initially realized.”
This is only the first of what Gousset and Richey hope will be an episodic series of films made while following the Death Stalkers on other investigations.
The second one, which Richey hopes to have ready at year’s end, was filmed in a 150-year-old house in Baldwyn. The tentative title of episode two? “The Broken House on Highway 30.”
“When putting the first episode together on the Link Centre, I had so much rough, raw footage,” Richey said. “But then I realized, I think we have something here.”