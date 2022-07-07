TUPELO • This time last year, Pontotoc native Rachel Shumaker had no idea what would await her as the first-ever Miss Mississippi Volunteer. Now, as she prepares to crown her successor, she reflects on her year-long journey as Mississippi's inaugural winner.
Miss Mississippi Volunteer is a scholarship pageant that is a state affiliate of the Miss Volunteer America pageant. Shumaker recently competed at the inaugural Miss Volunteer America pageant in Jackson, Tennessee, this May, leaving the stage with a Second Runner Up finish, a preliminary award for the Lifestyle and Fitness category and the overall Community Service Award.
For Shumaker, this past year has been about establishing a legacy and building the scholarship program from square one.
"When I won the crown, there was no previous Miss Mississippi Volunteer for me to look to and mold my year after," said the state titleholder. "From day one, it was about shaping the program and deciding what I wanted it to look like in the future and also kicking off the partnership with the Mississippi Highway Patrol."
A pianist and public speaker, Shumaker has traveled around Mississippi promoting not only the Miss Mississippi Volunteer pageant but also the Mississippi Highway Patrol's D.R.I.V.E. Campaign, which stands for Driving Requires Initiative Values and Education. The initiative was created by the Mississippi Highway Patrol to combat reckless driving and fatalities among Mississippi teens.
As the official spokeswoman for the D.R.I.V.E. Campaign, the Mississippi State University graduate has visited high schools throughout Mississippi to encourage safe driving practices.
Up next for the pageant queen is law school at Samford University's Cumberland School of Law in August. By winning Miss Mississippi Volunteer alone, Shumaker will be able to put $10,000 towards her education on top of the additional scholarships she received at the national pageant.
"Last year, we gave about $24,000 in scholarships, and this year we're giving close to $90,000," the outgoing state titleholder said.
Although her reign is coming to an end, Shumaker's involvement with the program is just beginning, as she will step into the role of marketing and public relations director once her successor is crowned.
"I will help oversee social media, handle press and media, and make sure that the relationship with the Mississippi Highway Patrol is maintained," she said.
Shumaker didn't fail to emphasize how thankful she is for Tupelo's embrace of the new program.
"We really have had an outpouring of support from Tupelo with sponsored judges meals, contestant meals and a trip to the Elvis Presley Birthplace, along with the beautiful banners hanging downtown," she said.
The 2022 Miss Mississippi Volunteer will be crowned Saturday, July 9, at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center. The new state winner will again receive a $10,000 cash scholarship, among other scholarships to Mississippi colleges and in-kind sponsorships to prepare her for Miss Volunteer America next June.
In addition to a new Miss Mississippi Volunteer being crowned Saturday, a new Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer will also be selected. With the teen title comes a $3,000 scholarship and a spot in the 2023 Miss Teen Volunteer America pageant.