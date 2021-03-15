TUPELO - Foreigner, one of the most popular rock bands of the late 1970s and early 1980s, will bring its greatest hits to BancorpSouth Arena for a concert Saturday, Nov. 13, the arena announced this morning.
The British-American band, now in its 45th year, dominated the record charts and airwaves with hits like "Hot Blooded," "Urgent," "Cold As Ice," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," "Double Vision" and its lone No. 1 single, "I Want to Know What Love Is."
Foreign has sold more than 80 million records and released 10 multi-platinum albums. Its first six albums - five studio LPs and a greatest hits compilation between 1977-84 - combined have been certified 33-times platinum.
Tickets for the Tupelo show range from $29.50 to $150 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.