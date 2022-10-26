Obit Leslie Jordan

Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 8, 2021 to promote his new book "How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived." Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. 

 Damian Dovarganes I AP

LOS ANGELES • Friends and fans are still reeling from the sudden death of Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story."

