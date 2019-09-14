TUPELO • Meet Ginny Moon.
She’s a teenager who plays flute and basketball, loves Michael Jackson and reads poetry in her English class in school.
But the world looks a little different through Ginny’s eyes due to her autism, and that’s exactly why organizers chose her story for their ninth iteration of Tupelo Reads.
Tupelo Reads committee member Jack Reed Jr. said he hoped the title choice would bring about some reflection and recognition amongst the community, both internally and with the importance of an organization like the Autism Center of North Mississippi.
“We’ve featured a lot of Southern authors over the years and we always want to branch out,” Reed said. “We were looking for a book that was powerful and this was it. We have a lot of emphasis on our local autism center with over 400 people on the waiting list and we thought this would be a great way to spotlight that.”
Written by Benjamin Ludwig, “Ginny Moon” draws from the author’s own experience with the foster care system and a 13-year-old girl with autism.
“It’s a wonderful story that’s a compilation of his own experiences and conversations with other parents of autistic children,” Reed said. “It’s her struggle – her quest – to find her baby sister, who she calls her babydoll. And it’s a happy ending.”
Reed said he’s had individuals tell him that they’ve read the book in one sitting, and students with the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi also completed a unit involving the book this summer leading up to the event later this month.
“It was an important way to show that some children are different but you have to be kind to everyone. We’re trying to call attention to this and have a little bit of a different conversation than we’ve had with previous titles,” Reed said. “We want to highlight something in this community that’s good for so many.”
Ludwig will speak at the annual Tupelo Reads event at the Lee County Library at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25. He’ll also speak to students at Tupelo High School earlier that morning.
The night before, a fundraiser at Romie’s Grocery will feature the author with a “Over the Moon” party featuring entertainment and music based around that theme – with locals performing songs such as “Moon River.”
Tickets are $35 for the Sept. 24 event. The keynote address at the library is free and all are welcome.
For more information, call Reed’s Gum Tree Bookstore at (662) 842-6453.