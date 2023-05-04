TUPELO - It’s a cast of characters most of the audience already know and love:
Charlie Brown, perpetually down-on-his-luck and anxious about just about everything.
Linus, philosophical and optimistic.
Lucy, who’s confident and headstrong, but maybe just a touch bossy.
And, of course, Snoopy — loyal beagle, prolific author and WWII ace pilot.
The characters of Charles Schulz's long-running comic strip, “Peanuts,” have been beloved for over 70 years for good reason: Just about everyone can see a part of themselves in each character.
On Thursday, May 4, Tupelo High School Theatre 2023 will debut its take on these timeless characters with the opening of its production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The show will run through Saturday, May 6, with shows at 7 p.m. each night inside the THS Small Auditorium.
Tickets are $6 each and can be purchased at http://gofan.co.
The cast includes Kalvin Sepulveda as Charlie Brown, Shelbie Simpson as Lucy, Emmanuel Adams as Schroeder, Brodie King as Linus, Kylie Byars as Sally and Teresita Amador as Snoopy.
Adapted from a 1969 off-Broadway (and, later, on-Broadway) production based on Schulz’s long-running comic strip, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” has been a popular musical for amateur theater companies for decades.
The story is classic “Peanuts”: After overhearing a conversation among his friends, Charlie Brown contemplates what it means to be a “good man” and spends his day considering whether he lives up to that ideal.
“The whole day, Charlie Brown just tries to do his best,” said Allana Austin, the show’s director. “Charlie Brown is just a little ball of anxiety. He’s always worried, bless his heart.”
The story plays out over a series of vignettes, with characters each tackling their own problems and casual adventures over the course of the show, and maintains that trademark “Peanuts” tone — quietly funny and lightly contemplative.
Austin called it a “feel-good musical,” one which can easily spark memories of what it was like to be a child, when the world seemed rife with adventure.
“It’s hard to remember what it’s like to be a little kid discovering things for the first time,” Austin said. “A lot of times, I think our teenagers are asked to grow up too quickly, so they’re almost wanting to go back when it was simpler. When having a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in your lunch bag was a reason to celebrate. Or going to a baseball game with your friends. The little things.”
It’s the third time the school has tackled “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in the last two decades. Austin said she keeps returning to the show because of its small cast size and universal appeal. The “Peanuts” gang is loved because of its broad characterizations.
Who hasn’t felt Charlie Brown’s anxieties over self-worth?
Or held onto the same belief in the unbelievable as Linus has for the Great Pumpkin?
Or struggled with unrequited love, just as Lucy has for Schroeder?
The “Peanuts” characters capture bits of us all, Austin said. Anyone can relate to their stories and personalities.
“(We’re) just taking it day by day, trying to find happiness in our friends and happiness in little things that we discover,” Austin said. “I think that does speak to every single kind of person, whether it be a little kid, a teenager or an adult.”
