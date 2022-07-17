BOONEVILLE • When the five members of Booneville-based bluegrass band Breaking Grass take the stage, it looks like they’re having the time of their lives.
Frontman Cody Farrar smiles ear-to-ear as he moves around the stage interacting with audience members, while bandmates Jody Elmore on banjo, Britt Sheffield on bass, Tyler White on fiddle, and Zach Wooten on mandolin hold down a hard-driving, surgically precise groove.
Breaking Grass got its start playing for tips at the Marietta Community Center, when members of the band met through Itawamba Community College’s “Campus Country” band.
“We’d play at the community center in Marietta, population 250,” Farrar said with a laugh. “They’d bring potluck, and we’d each leave with $10 to $15. We needed money for Wendy’s, so we were tickled.”
These days, the group has lots to be tickled about.
Now in their 15th year together, Breaking Grass has had multiple albums on the Top 10 Billboard Bluegrass charts, as well as many songs in the Top 10 Bluegrass Today charts. Currently, their single “100 Degrees in the Shade,” from their new album “Somewhere Beyond,” is at No. 15 on the Bluegrass Unlimited Top 30 Songs chart.
The band’s growing acclaim keeps them in demand on the summer festival circuit.
“Summers are busy,” Farrar said. “Spring through fall, it’s usually three weekends a month. We all work full time, so we load up on Friday night and usually drive all night, get to the hotel to take a shower and then go play the festival without sleep.”
After years of paying dues and playing small venues, Farrar said it is rewarding to see the band’s name moving up the “festival food chain.”
“These days, when the posters get made, our name is slowly getting closer to the top,” he said. “That’s what you want.”
Audiences of all ages respond positively to Breaking Grass’s masterful musicianship and wholesome, high-octane performance style. Unlike many traveling bluegrass bands, which often rely on covers of old standards, Breaking Grass’s set list is almost entirely original songs.
36-year-old Farrar, who sings lead and plays guitar for the band, is responsible for writing most of the group’s material.
“We do about 90% original material,” he said. “But in all honesty, I couldn’t write my name without God. I wish I had a recipe for songwriting, but I don’t. It’s a lot of trial and error, and you’ll never be as good as you’d like to be.”
Farrar said fiddle player Tyler White is a reliable, if sometimes painful, sounding board for song ideas.
“Tyler is my most honest critic,” Farrar said. “Sometimes I’ll tell him a song idea and he’ll say, ‘That’s just stupid. Why would you even pursue that?’”
Farrar, who came late to bluegrass, said his songwriting style is an homage to many influences.
“Gillian Welch is a huge influence,” he said. “She was born in the wrong century. And I love the Steel Drivers. But nothing moves me like the old Cadillac Sky records. The songwriting was amazing, and the musicianship was phenomenal. They were too far ahead for their time.”
While their star is rising, Farrar said he and the members of Breaking Grass are not above the occasional off night.
“We’ve bombed real hard, several times, in front of big audiences,” he said. “You never forget it. We could write a book on how many times we’ve been humbled. It’s good medicine.”
Farrar said while he and the band are enjoying their growing popularity, they never want to take their audience for granted.
“We try to be humble and appreciative and know where our blessings come from,” he said. “People drive a long way to be there, so whatever is going on in the van or at home, you’ve gotta leave it behind, get up on stage and have fun and put on a good show.”