TUPELO • The newly re-branded Gumtree Art & Wine Festival has announced their 2022 festival dates and lineup.

Traditional and innovation will blend with the long-time annual festival returns on Friday, May 6. This year's theme is "Creativity Uncorked," a nod to the changes the festival will see for its 50th anniversary, including a name change and the addition of wine and food tastings.

Festival chairman Larry Coggin said the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival will have more of everything that people loved about the original Gumtree Arts Festival.

"More fun, more excitement, more art, music and delicious food, more kids’ activities, plus the addition of wine and spirits," Coggin said. 

Some events to look forward to for the weekend are The Palette Tent, Sunday Jazz Brunch and Creative Kids Garden.

Other festivities will include "Paint the Town" (Plein Air Artists), Gumball Birthday Bash, The South's Best Art Party, Chalk Art Contest and Arts & Culture Mural. 

For more details about this year's schedule, visit gumtreeartandwinefestival.com.

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON is a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

