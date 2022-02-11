Gumtree Art & Wine Festival has announced its dates for 2022. The weekend of May 6 and 7 will serve as the backdrop for the newly re-branded festival. In October of 2021, the festival announced that for its 50th anniversary, it would be adding wine to its long-standing arts festival.
Courtesy
In this file photo from 2018, Angela Atkinson and family browse one of the vendors’ tents Saturday at the GumTree Festival in Tupelo. 2018 marked the 47th year for Tupelo’s arts festival.
TUPELO • The newly re-branded Gumtree Art & Wine Festival has announced their 2022 festival dates and lineup.
Traditional and innovation will blend with the long-time annual festival returns on Friday, May 6. This year's theme is "Creativity Uncorked," a nod to the changes the festival will see for its 50th anniversary, including a name change and the addition of wine and food tastings.
Festival chairman Larry Coggin said the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival will have more of everything that people loved about the original Gumtree Arts Festival.
"More fun, more excitement, more art, music and delicious food, more kids’ activities, plus the addition of wine and spirits," Coggin said.
Some events to look forward to for the weekend are The Palette Tent, Sunday Jazz Brunch and Creative Kids Garden.
Other festivities will include "Paint the Town" (Plein Air Artists), Gumball Birthday Bash, The South's Best Art Party, Chalk Art Contest and Arts & Culture Mural.