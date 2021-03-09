TUPELO • The Gumtree Arts Festival, Tupelo’s art and cultural celebration for almost 50 years, has been canceled for a second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers announced this morning.
In addition to the 2021 cancellation, the festival also announced plans to return in 2022 under a new name — the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival.
“This marks an exciting new era for the region’s most beloved arts and cultural event,” festival director Kit Stafford said in a news release. “The Gumtree Art & Wine Festival will offer all the arts and activities that festival goers have always relished, and as the name implies, there will be even more to savor.”
Like the Gumtree Festival, the Art & Wine Festival will take place on Mother’s Day weekend. The 2022 festival dates are May 6-8.
The Gumtree Art & Wine Festival, according to Stafford, will return to the event’s original roots of being an outdoor street festival in downtown Tupelo. The Lee County courthouse square had been home for the festival, which in the past attracted thousands of festival goers, artists and vendors to the city.
Stafford said the expanded focus of art, food, music and wine should attract more vendors from across the nation and lead to more activities for the entire family. She added that the timing was right for the festival to reinvent itself.
“Vintage is important to wines and adding wine and other great features to the festival’s focus seemed ideal for this, our vintage 50th year,” she said.