Kit Stafford, Director of the newly branded Gumtree Art & Wine Festival, elaborates on the new additions in store for May's festival during a press conference at the GumTree Museum of Art in downtown Tupelo on Nov. 10, 2021.
TUPELO • The Gumtree Art & Wine Festival will be bringing uncorked creativity to Tupelo in May of 2022.
Formerly known as the Gumtree Arts Festival, organizers of the annual event announced its rebranding and future plans on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Gumtree Museum in downtown Tupelo.
The new direction of the festival will be inviting to wine lovers, art fans and families.
"This has been a Mother's Day tradition for my family. The festival allows families to spend time together and enjoy the arts in downtown Tupelo," said Larry Coggin, Chairman of the Gumtree Festival Committee.
Coggin said the new iteration of the long-running festival will celebrate the past while planning for their future.
The downtown event will celebrate 50 years in 2022. New additions include a Sunday jazz brunch, a chalk art contest, and a collaborative mural for all attendees to sign.
Planning for the new festival has taken more than a year. With the help of arts organizations, chefs, and other community leaders, the festival has turned a new leaf and hopes to attract an even wider range of visitors.
The festival's 2022 debut is scheduled for May 6-8 in downtown Tupelo.