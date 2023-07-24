djr-2023-06-30-news-photography-exhibit-arp3 (copy)

In this file photo from June 2023, Curtis Smith of Hattiesburg uses his lunch break from a Methodist conference to view local art and photography on display from the Southern Light Photography Club at the Gumtree Museum of Art in Tupelo. The museum recently received a $15,000 grant through the Mississippi Arts Commission, the largest contribution from that organization in the nonprofit museum's history. 

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Tupelo – The Gumtree Museum of Art in Tupelo has received a $15,000 from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC), the largest in the small nonprofit museum's history. 

