In this file photo from June 2023, Curtis Smith of Hattiesburg uses his lunch break from a Methodist conference to view local art and photography on display from the Southern Light Photography Club at the Gumtree Museum of Art in Tupelo. The museum recently received a $15,000 grant through the Mississippi Arts Commission, the largest contribution from that organization in the nonprofit museum's history.
Tupelo – The Gumtree Museum of Art in Tupelo has received a $15,000 from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC), the largest in the small nonprofit museum's history.
The museum, located in downtown Tupelo, received the grant through the statewide arts organization on July 14. According to Sally Kepple, the museum's director, the money will be used to further the museum's ongoing goal of showcasing artists from throughout the region.
“That money goes to help our operations, our expenses,” Kepple said. “All of the people that receive these grants are thankful or grateful for what they receive, because it really keeps the arts alive in Mississippi.”
This grant is a small portion of the more than $1.4 million in grants the MAC has awarded in the 2023 fiscal year. The organization is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources.
Sarah Story, the Executive Director of the Mississippi Arts commission, said that they “are very pleased to provide support to these worthy organizations.”
“(The) Mississippi Arts Commission awards annual grants to organizations in nearly every area of the state, helping broaden the reach of arts to serve the state’s diverse population," she said in a release.
At Gumtree, all of the exhibits are free to the public, and the organization is supported exclusively by memberships, grants, two annual fundraisers, a guild, and sponsorships.
Additionally, Gumtree hosts summer camps, quarterly “Lunch and Learn” activities, art competitions, educational programs and book reviews for the community.
While funding everything without ticket prices can be difficult, the museum works hard to serve as an “invaluable resource for young artists,” and to cultivate an “appreciation for the arts.”
Through the MAC grant, the organization can continue to offer arts to the city of Tupelo, and beyond.
“I think we’ve proven to be a force in the community, in the arts,” Kepple said.
