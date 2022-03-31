The exterior of the GumTree Museum of Art in Tupelo is shown in this file photo from Sept. 22, 2021. The nonprofit museum will host its largest fundraiser of the year, "For the Love of Art," on Saturday, April 9.
The Gumtree Museum of Art will host its annual fundraising gala on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. at the Tupelo Country Club. The evening will include a silent auction featuring artwork, jewelry and more. The Terrence Cummings Band will provide live entertainment, and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online.
The exterior of the GumTree Museum of Art in Tupelo is shown in this file photo from Sept. 22, 2021. The nonprofit museum will host its largest fundraiser of the year, "For the Love of Art," on Saturday, April 9.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
The Gumtree Museum of Art will host its annual fundraising gala on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. at the Tupelo Country Club. The evening will include a silent auction featuring artwork, jewelry and more. The Terrence Cummings Band will provide live entertainment, and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online.
TUPELO • The GumTree Museum in downtown Tupelo shares its love of art year-round; one night next weekend, those who appreciate the effort can give a little love right back.
The GumTree Museum of Art will host its annual fundraising gala at the Tupelo Country Club on Saturday, April 9. This year's theme is "For the Love of Art."
Festivities will begin at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased for $50 by visiting "For the Love of Art" on eventbrite.com
The gala serves as the museum's largest yearly fundraiser. Other events that aid in raising money for the museum include Martini Night at the Museum held in the fall.
Jennifer Mulrooney serves as a member of the museum's Guild of Volunteers who help organize the gala and other fundraisers. She said the event is a great way for longtime guests of the museum to show their support while also introducing newcomers to all the GumTree Museum of Art has to offer.
"We feature artwork that has been donated, and it will be shown through a silent auction," Mulrooney said.
In addition to artwork, jewelry will be on display and available for bidding throughout the evening.
The gala will include live music by the Terrence Cummings Band and heavy hors d'oeuvres in addition to the artistic creations that will take centerstage.
Mulrooney said that gala tickets purchased online are not physical tickets but rather a registration to attend the event. Patrons can also pay at the door.
The GumTree Museum of Art typically hosts between eight and nine art shows and galleries throughout the year at no cost to the public. Featured artists come from across the South.
The museum's current display, "A Century of Fashion," is provided by Mississippi State University's Department of Art. The exhibit features women's fashions from the early 20th century through the early 21st century.
The GumTree Museum of Art is a nonprofit organization that continues to remain a stalwart in the Tupelo arts community. The museum will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year.