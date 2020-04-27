BIRMINGHAM, Ala. • Graduations have never gone as planned for Allison Nichols Hannigan.
The closest Hannigan, a Tupelo resident, came to walking in a commencement exercise took place four years ago. Wearing the cap and gown her mother donned during her graduation from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the homeschooled Hannigan participated in a church baccalaureate ceremony.
Hannigan, like her mother, also attended UAB. She had an opportunity to wear her own cap and gown this spring, but the May 2 commencement was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s kind of funny. I am one of those people that I feel like can never do anything the right way,” Hannigan said in a telephone interview. “I was homeschooled and I didn’t have a real high school graduation, either. So, I guess it’s just a continuation of the theme.”
Even though Hannigan won’t experience a graduation ceremony, she leaves UAB with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater and four years of extensive acting, design and production experience in a growing performing arts program.
“The program is actually relatively new. My class is the third graduating class out of the musical theatre department,” she said. “We’re in the position to be able to help build the program since the program is such a baby. It was cool to be a part of that. It was also a huge risk for us, too. It was so new, and all the other programs around us had so much history and accreditation because they had been around much longer.”
Hannigan said she at first didn’t consider UAB, where her mother, Tonya Nichols, graduated with a degree in nursing. A campus visit, however, changed her mind.
“It was really weird because when I was thinking about where I wanted to go to school, I didn’t think about UAB because it’s such a medically-driven campus,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to go there.’ But it turned out being the best fit for me. Everybody was so incredible and the facilities are so nice. It ended up being a home run.”
Hannigan first began acting in Tupelo, landing roles in Tupelo Community Theatre and Pied Piper Playhouse productions. As a freshman at UAB, she was cast as the Grand Duchess Olga Katrina in the comedy “You Can’t Take It With You.”
She has performed in UAB productions and professionally with the Virginia Samford Theatre in Birmingham, Central Alabama Theatre in Mountain Brook, Alabama, and the Missoula Children’s Theatre in Montana. Her roles include Amber VonTussle in “Hairspray!”, Margot in “Legally Blonde,” Baptista in “Taming of the Shrew,” and the lead in the biographical play “Amelia Earhart.”
While Hannigan is proud of her acting credits, she’s equally excited about the work she’s done behind the scenes in scenic, prop and costume design and being a stage hand. She said the UAB theatre program allowed her to develop her versatility, something she feels would not have been possible at another school.
“They were really good about whenever I wanted to do something different,” she said. “They were always super great make those opportunities happen.”
As she wraps up her time at UAB, Hannigan is looking ahead to work in the performing arts. She has been auditioning, though she adds the pandemic has created some uncertainty for her career.
“But, it also has been a neat opportunity to see how people have turned to art in a time of crisis and turned to what I do when they’re needing something to get through the quarantine and the crisis,” she said.
Hannigan is using “Allie Nichols” as her professional name as not to be confused with Alyson Hannigan, the actress who starred in the “American Pie” movie series and the TV shows “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and “How I Met Your Mother.” She has her own website, allienichols.com.
She became Allison Hannigan when she married her husband, Zac, in 2018. The similarities in the names have been a source of humor for the couple. “My husband brings that up a lot,” she said with a laugh.