The cast of Tupelo Community Theatre's youth production of "Wizard of Oz" rehearses a scene on June 15, 2023, on the stage of the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo. The show opens this Thursday in Tupelo.
TUPELO - Days before this week’s opening of Tupelo Community Theatre’s youth production of “Wizard of Oz,” the Lyric Theatre is buzzing with excitement.
From her seat in the audience, the show’s director … and one of the few adults in the building … can feel it too. She watches as the kids run through their lines, intermittently jotting down notes in a widespread book on her lap or shouting out cues to actors. Mostly, though, she sits quietly, focused intently on the show and letting the kids lead the production.
It’s a joy to watch, she said.
“I love to work with the kids,” Dawson says. “Watching them grow up … being able to impart what I’ve learned and seeing them bring those characters to life. It’s just a wonderful experience.”
The show will open on Thursday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo. Additional shows are set for Friday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m.
According to Dawson, the nonprofit theater’s summer youth program often serves as an introduction to the stage for young children. This year’s production — based on the stage adaptation of the beloved 1939 MGM musical (itself based on the children’s novel by L. Frank Baum) — features kids as young as 8 singing in ensembles, performing dance numbers and helping guide the overall show.
“They’re learning terms we use in theater,” Dawson said.
She said that includes learning how to behave on stage, project to the audience and how to develop their characters.
While the kids are in the spotlight, Dawson handles most of the behind-the-scenes work, from auditions to casting, to stage design and sound. And this year’s production has a lot of moving parts — including a house.
In true “let’s-put-on-a-show” spirit, the movie’s dramatic twister scene has been replicated for the stage using a rotating set porch from Lowe’s.
Creating an entire show from start to finish can be difficult, but Dawson says the work of the theater’s board is essential to the show’s production.
“It takes a village to make it happen,” she said. “We all work together, and it’s like we’re a family. We want to produce the best dramatic arts for a community that we can.”
It also helps that Dawson works with her daughter, the program’s assistant director, and her husband, Dave Dawson, the production manager. She says that being around family helps her balance her workload, but also bonds them closer together.
“I’m very blessed,” she says. “We all learn together, and it’s kind of a family affair — and we love the theater.”
