The Nutcracker tree is one of the most sought after trees, often creating bidding wars between Holiday Tree Festival attendees. Check it out in person on Nov. 16 at the Tupelo Country Club at 6:30 p.m.
Tupelo Women's Club President, Julie Russell (left), and Direct Sponsor Chair, Kayla Clayton, have been working hard to bring Holiday Tree Festival back in person this year. The annual fundraising event, set for Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Tupelo Country Club, will help to sponsor five Tupelo-based charities.
TUPELO • Sleigh bells are beginning to ring, and there's no better way to get into the holiday spirit than by lending a helping hand.
"You walk into the ballroom at the Tupelo Country Club, and it's like walking into Santa's workshop."
Julie Russell, Tupelo Women's Club president, says Holiday Tree Festival not only brings Christmas cheer to Tupelo but also relief to women and children in need throughout the area. The annual event serves as a fundraiser for Regional Rehab, S.A.F.E., Tree of Life Clinic, Helping Hands, and Parkgate Pregnancy Clinic.
The festival will ring in the Tupelo Christmas season on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tupelo Country Club.
Christmas tree and silent auction bidding, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and a cigar bar sponsored by Spring Street Cigars will be available for attendees. The band, Style, will be providing live, holiday music.
Holiday Tree Festival's silent auction will include a pair of custom Blue Delta Jeans, one carat diamond earrings from Van Atkins Jewelers, and a weekend getaway to Nashville to name a few.
Intricately decorated Christmas trees will be the stars of the evening, each with their own festive theme. One of the most notable trees making its annual debut is the Nutcracker tree, garnished with toy soldiers, ballerinas, and whimsical pink and blue detailing.
Kayla Clayton, direct sponsor chair for the club, has already seen the community come together and support Tupelo Women's Club in the midst of another tough year.
In spite of 2020's difficulties, Clayton said Tupelo Women's Club still managed to donate $12,000 to each of the five charities that the club supports. This year's event is back in person with the hopes of exceeding last year's mark.
Over 85 community partners are sponsoring this year's fundraising event, including North Mississippi Maxiofacial Surgery, Oscar's, and Speights Law.