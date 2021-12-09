OXFORD • Visit Oxford has transform the bright and merry town into its own rendition of a Hallmark Christmas movie set as they present the second edition of Holly Jolly Holidays.
Visitors will be able to ice skate their way into the holiday season at the Old Armory Pavilion for $12 a person throughout the ongoing event's duration. In the meantime, those hunting a seasonal keepsake can get a caricature for the whole family drawn by the RotoBrothers.
Kinney Ferris, Executive Director of Visit Oxford, said this nearly two-week-long holiday event is important for Oxford's businesses and restaurants since the students will be leaving soon.
"Oxford has such a wonderful backdrop for Christmas already, so we just want to offer another reason to spend the holidays here," Ferris said, adding that this year's event will extend beyond just a single weekend.
Free visits with Jolly Old Saint Nick will be in store for Saturdays on the Square, as well as carriage rides for $25. Additionally, a holiday art market will be set up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Visitors can also show off their creativity with ice carving, and those with a hankering for something to eat can fill their bellies with delicious fare from local food trucks.
A drop-off location for Letters to Santa, sponsored by Oxford Park Commission, will be accessible to ensure that the big man in the red suit receives all kids' Christmas wishes.
There's no need to fret if you're an Oxford Community Market regular, though. You can still browse the market and enjoy some Christmas cheer during regular hours throughout Holly Jolly Holidays.
For more information about Holly Jolly Holidays, visit www.VisitOxfordMS.com/hollyjolly or follow along on social media @hollyjollyholidaysoxms.