TUPELO — For two decades, Caren Zucker and John Donvan have shared stories about autism with the world.
Donvan, 67, and Zucker, 61, first began covering autism for ABC News after Zucker's son, Mickey, was diagnosed in 1996. In 2016, they published a Pulitzer Prize-nominated, New York Times bestselling book, titled "In A Different Key," chronicling the history of autism.
Now, a documentary film of the same name will premiere on PBS, Tuesday night.
The pair of journalists served as co-directors and producers of the film highlighting the diverse world of autism, which is the nation's most prevalent developmental disorder that affects one in 44 U.S. children.
While writing the book, the authors met Donald Triplett, an 89-year-old man in Forest, Mississippi, who was the first person diagnosed with autism. Triplett was referred to as "Case 1" in a 1943 article published by child psychiatrist Leo Kanner outlining the basic symptoms of autism.
Along with his role in the book, Triplett's story is also featured prominently in the film.
Zucker feels the community of Forest "got it right" when it comes to embracing a neighbor with autism and can serve as a model for other communities.
Triplett's life has largely been a best-case scenario for a person on the spectrum. His parents were influential in the community and insisted that he be allowed to go to school as a young child, despite being different. He grew up with many accepting classmates who remained in Forest, creating a network of friends and acquaintances he's maintained throughout his life.
Zucker said the community's response to Triplett and vice versa was remarkable.
"They've made a huge impact on his life," Zucker said. "It's really what we would want for everybody on the spectrum."
The documentary also highlights a range of experiences — from a single father raising a son with autism to nonverbal individuals on the spectrum.
"We really wanted to capture the breadth of the spectrum," Zucker said. "Because we feel that people don't realize how broad it is, and how the people with more profound autism are very much left out of the conversation because they don't speak.
"Once you see how broad the spectrum is, you won't unsee it," she added.
The film's primary goal is to help people see, in a subtle way, that they can be an advocate for people who are different than themselves.
"Everybody has a role in the story of autism," Donvan said. "The part of the story that is acceptance and inclusion, that's everybody. Everybody is involved."
"In A Different Key" premieres on PBS at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
