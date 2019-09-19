TUPELO • A sign stating the mission statement of the Southern Light Photography Club will welcome guests for the club’s exhibit at the GumTree Museum of Art.
Don Wilson, a member of the club, can sum it up in one sentence. “Basically, we love taking pictures and sharing them with everyone,” he said.
The selected photos by the 22-member group are on display at the downtown museum until Friday, Sept. 27. The opening reception for the exhibit will be Friday, Sept. 20, from 5 until 7 p.m.
Sally Kepple, GumTree art museum director, said photography has a place in the art museum alongside paintings and other works.
“It is considered an art. It has been for several years,” she said. “You can go back to Ansel Adams and all those guys. What they were shooting, that was art. The photos on display here, these were all taken by local people. They’re great photos.”
Wilson said nearly all of the Southern Light members are diverse in their professions and photo skill levels.
“We have members of all levels of expertise and experience, from amateur to advanced amateur,” he said.
Each member could submit up to four photos for the exhibit, Wilson said. “This exhibit is general subject matter. We’ve had themes before, like landscapes, something like that.”
Southern Light Photography is open to anyone. It meets once a month at the CREATE Foundation office just a few steps from GumTree museum. Annual dues are $25. For more information, contact Wilson at (662) 610-0815 or dspencer4865@comcast.net.
Kepple said the exhibit will be the first museum patrons to see on a Saturday. Beginning this week, the museum now has Saturday hours, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“We’re open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m during the week,” she said. “If you work, you’ll have to be here on your lunch hour or at the opening, or you don’t get the see the show. We’re really opening up for the people who can’t get here during the week.”