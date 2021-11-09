Cast members listen to Joseph the Angel and Clarence, a hopeful angel seeking to gain his wings by helping George Bailey. Shelbie Simpson (left) stars as Joseph and Caleb Bowers (right) plays Clarence.
TUPELO • Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings, and bells will be ringing this weekend at Tupelo High School.
Frank Capra's Christmas classic, "It's a Wonderful Life," will take the stage at the Tupelo High School Small Auditorium this Thursday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. Admission is $6.
Audience members will watch the cast perform a 1950s radio version of the 1946 movie, dubbed one of the greatest films of all time.
Phillip Milner, one of two theater teachers at Tupelo High School, says this production is the second show of the school year and his first experience with a holiday-themed play.
Ava Lacey will be emceeing the radio show. Xander Hooper will star as George Bailey, and Ella Hall will star opposite as Mary Hatch, Bailey's wife.
"It's a lot more challenging than a regular play because it's based mainly on your voice," said Hall, who is acting in her second play at Tupelo High School.
Xander Hooper described George Bailey as your everyday American dreamer. Bailey tries to save his town, but his efforts appear to be in vain, turning his heart cold. However, the course of the evening allows Bailey, played by Hooper, to realize that his life truly is wonderful.
From the period apparel to the set designed by students, Emily Paul and Marissa Street, the show will not only put you in the Christmas spirit but also take you on a journey through Christmas past.
The heartwarming production will also have encore performances on Dec. 17 and 18.