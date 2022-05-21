Bored at home? Looking for a bit of fun? Need a change of pace? Look no further than Iuka.
The small town, located just about as far northeast in Northeast Mississippi as you can get, sits encased in miles of natural beauty and unique destinations — museums, drive-in theaters, and state parks, all loaded with historic meaning and ready for adventure.
Apron Museum
If you’re looking for history with a unique twist, the Apron Museum on West Eastport Street has you covered.
Although small — the entire collection is confined to a single room — the “world’s only apron museum” brims with thousands of aprons, some of which date back centuries. The aprons on display come in all colors and styles, making for a quirky, fun and wholly unique place to visit.
Iuka Drive-In Theater
If you like both the movies and the great outdoors, the Iuka Drive-In Theater is for you.
Located on Quitman Street, this theater is one of the few remaining drive-ins in the state of Mississippi. So, if you want to take a step — or a drive — back in time and bask in the nostalgic glory days of drive-in cinema, load up your car with some blankets, grab a bucket of popcorn and enjoy the show.
Outdoor activities
Prefer heading out to driving in? Iuka’s got all the nature you could want.
J.P. Coleman State Park is located approximately 10 miles north of Iuka. Located off Mississippi Highway 25 on the banks of Pickwick Lake and the Tennessee River, the park offers sweeping views and plenty of opportunities for fun water sports. Whether it's skiing, fishing, sailing or just swimming, it’s the perfect spot for a sunny day.
And for those too work out after a long day of having fun outdoors, the park offers plenty of room to sleep under the expansive night sky. J.P. Coleman State Park offers more than 60 campsites, several motel rooms, and a few townhouses.
Haven’t gotten your fill of the outdoors yet? Be sure to drop by Historic Mineral Springs Park in downtown Iuka. This unusual park has several flowing springs, a pavilion, areas to picnic, a children’s playground, and much more. If you’re looking to relax or spend time with family, this is the spot.
More to see and do
For such a small town, Iuka is absolutely loaded with places to see and things to do. This area is packed with parks, antique shops, delicious restaurants, and the opportunity to visit one of the highest natural points in Mississippi: Woodall Mountain, which reaches 806 feet high.
With so much to see and do, Iuka is the perfect spot for a day full of adventure.