OXFORD - Oxford eatery Snackbar will host a one-night-only dinner with award winning chef Andy Ricker on Friday, March 10.
The ticketed event will feature a family-style dinner featuring five courses and an amuse bouche, expertly crafted by Ricker and 2019 James Beard “Best Chef” in the South, Vishwesh Bhatt. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy Indo Chinese Chili Paneer, Laap Plaa Duuk Isaan, Jaw Phak Ka, and Pulao.
Ricker is a multi-James-Beard-winning chef and restaurateur who specializes in Thai cuisine. He is the founder of the Pok Pok Restaurants.
“I am extremely honored and excited to put on this dinner event with Chef Bhatt and the entire Snackbar team,” Ricker said in a press release. “I look forward to fusing my specialty in Thai cuisine with Snackbar’s southern and Indian flair to create some really delicious and unique dishes that every guest will get to taste and appreciate. Chef Bhatt and I have been collaborating on the menu for quite some time now — we can’t wait!”
Prior to opening his first restaurant in Portland, Oregon, in 2005, Ricker held several blue-collar positions all around the world before focusing on his passion for the culinary arts. He has since gone on to open and close several restaurants similar to Pok Pok in Portland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York City and is the founder and managing director of Som beverage company.
Ricker is a two-time James Beard Award winner and a once-upon-a-time holder of a Michelin star for Pok Pok NY in Brooklyn. He is also the author of three cookbooks: “Pok Pok: Food and Stories from the Streets, Homes and Roadside Restaurants of Thailand,” Pok Pok: The Drinking Food of Thailand,” and “Pok Pok: Noodles.”
“The Snackbar team and I are ecstatic to be sharing our kitchen with Andy to collaborate on a very special dinner,” Vishwesh Bhatt, executive chef at Snackbar. “It is something we have wanted to do for a long time, and it is really exciting to see it all come together into a special, one-night event”.
Snackbar was founded in 2009 by James Beard award-winning chef and author John Currence, Snackbar is a Southern Brasserie that prides itself on using local Mississippi ingredients whenever possible.
