Andy Ricker

This press photo from 2011 shows James Beard-winner chef and restaurateur Andy Ricker. Ricker will drop by Snackbar in Oxford on March 10 for part of a one-night-only dinner event.

 David Reamer I COURTESY

OXFORD - Oxford eatery Snackbar will host a one-night-only dinner with award winning chef Andy Ricker on Friday, March 10.

