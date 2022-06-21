And you may know that the modern adaptation we're hearing was dubbed from a song British American documentarian Louis Theroux first performed on an episode of BBC Two series "Louis Therouz's Weird Weekends" in 2000.
But you probably didn't know that Theroux called upon Jackson, Mississippi, duo Reese & Bigalow to enhance the original lyrics he'd written. The filmmaker opened in a recent New York Times story about the Mississippi group's influence on the now-popular rap.
“Reese & Bigalow infused the rap with a genuine quality,” Theroux told Times reporter Steven Kurutz. “The elements that make it special, I could never have written on my own. At the risk of overanalyzing it, the genius part of it, in my mind, was saying, ‘My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds.’ There was something very satisfying about the cadence of those words.”
How the 20 year old rap made it to the internet
The song remained largely irrelevant until Netflix licensed "Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends" and began airing it on Netflix UK in 2016. Theroux's raps became a topic during interviews, but the song didn't pick up major internet steam until this past February when he did an interview with Chicken Shop Date.
A pair of Manchester producers, Luke Conibear and Isaac McKelvey — better known as Duke & Jones — remixed the audio from that interview and released it on their YouTube channel, where it has over 13 million views and counting.
Once that was on the internet, social media took over.
Who are Reese & Bigalow?
The hip hop duo has produced songs like "Fresh," "Whats The Deal" and "Cadillac Pimpin'," and worked with the likes of David Banner and Killer Mike.
But a controversy involving the song "Never Scared," made famous by Bone Crusher, is perhaps their biggest claim to fame outside of Mississippi.
Reese & Bigalow alleged that the hit song was ripped from a song they recorded with Bone Crusher and Killer Mike called "Neva Sked." They claim that verses they recorded were removed and replaced by T.I., and then "Never Scared" was released commercially by the Arista/So So Def label.
They eventually released a track responding to the situation called "Bonafied pro's."