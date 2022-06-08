Tupelo's first-ever King Krawl will commence this night at 6:30 p.m. The pub crawl and live music event will take place over two days. Although Friday's nights festivities are 21 and over, Saturday's events will be free for all ages to enjoy.
TUPELO • Friday night in downtown Tupelo will see the first-ever King Krawl pub crawl hosted by Tupelo Rocks and local downtown restaurants.
The two-day event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Friday night with a pub crawl through downtown Tupelo, starting at Jobo's in Hotel Tupelo and progressing to Kermit's Soul Kitchen, Amsterdam Deli, Nautical Whimsey and concluding at DownUnder. Festivities will also continue on Saturday, June 11.
For those wanting to participate, two ticket options are available for Friday night's 21 and over activities. The general admission ticket includes two drinks, a lanyard, a sticker and a King Krawl t-shirt.
VIP tickets will offer the same perks but include four drink tickets.
Saturday's events are free for all ages, beginning at 2:30 p.m. and wrapping up around 10 p.m.
In addition to food trucks and beer vendors, King Krawl's Saturday schedule will also feature live music provided by Rust Bucket Roadies, Tallahatchies and For Appeal.
DownUnder owner Kris Del Grande said King Krawl began as an idea just a few weeks ago.
"This is our first annual King Krawl," said Del Grande. "Hopefully this will go on for many years to come."
The cash-only event is hosted by Tupelo Rocks which is a non-profit through the CREATE Foundation.
King Krawl will take place during Tupelo Elvis Festival week which began on Wednesday, June 8, and will conclude on Sunday, June 12.
Del Grande has high hopes for the event to continue as an Elvis Festival week tradition in the future.
"We support the city and they support us," said the subterranean bar owner. "This will just grow."
For more information about this weekend's event, visit King Krawl on Instagram.