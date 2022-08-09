djr-2022-06-10-news-elvis-fest-twp4 (copy)

In this file photo from June 2022, Abby Hall shares the history of Elvis Presley's birthplace with young participants in this year's BECOMING Experience. Elvis fans can celebrate the life and music of their favorite performer this weekend during the annual Elvis Presley Fan Appreciation event at the Birthplace in Tupelo.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TUPELO • Elvis fans will celebrate the life, music and legacy of the rock and roll legend this weekend at the place where it all began.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus