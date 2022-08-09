In this file photo from June 2022, Abby Hall shares the history of Elvis Presley's birthplace with young participants in this year's BECOMING Experience. Elvis fans can celebrate the life and music of their favorite performer this weekend during the annual Elvis Presley Fan Appreciation event at the Birthplace in Tupelo.
TUPELO • Elvis fans will celebrate the life, music and legacy of the rock and roll legend this weekend at the place where it all began.
The Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation will host its annual Fan Appreciation Day event at the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo this Saturday, Aug. 13. The event is held annually around the time of Presley’s death.
Roy Turner, Executive Director of the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation, said fans of The King’s music will have plenty to enjoy during the event.
“We are planning a day full of fans, food and fun,” Turner said in a press release.
Festivities will kick off with a brief ceremony on the Birthplace grounds at 10 a.m.. The rest of the day will be for experiencing everything “Elvis” — from his humble birthplace house, to his boyhood church, to the unique museum experience.
As part of the event, ticket prices to the Birthplace are heavily discounted. Tickets for adults will be $10, good for all venues. The charge for tickets for children 7 to 12 is $5, and children 6 and under are free.
Food trucks will roll up to the grounds at 11 a.m. to serve hungry fans. At 2 p.m., Elvis Tribute Artists David Lee will perform live in the auditorium, followed by well-known Tupelo Elvis Tribute Artist Jack Curtis at 3:15 p.m. Tickets will be free and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tickets will only be available in-person beginning at 9 a.m.
Throughout the day, there will be live music in the amphitheater featuring groups performing a variety of genres (all of which Elvis performed) including country, rock and gospel.
Throughout the day, attendees will have the chance to win a treasure trove of door pries to make any Elvis fan envious. These including compact discs, collectable booklets and pictures. Visitors can register free for the drawing for a $250 Special Pink Basket. Guests will also have the chance to win a free weekend stay in Tupelo inside an Elvis-themed Airbnb. A neighborhood supermarket will also give away a basket packed with Elvis fan favorites.
For more information, contact Turner at 662-841-1245.
