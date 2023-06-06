This photo from June 5, 2023, shows images from an in-progress mural from artist Morris McCain being painted on the side of the Ingomar Water Association building. The piece features historic buildings from the area.
Morris McCain uses the morning hours to work on a mural on the west side of the Ingomar Water Association building along County Road 101 in Ingomar.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Morris McCain uses a metal folding chair as he works on some of the detail work for a mural at the Ingomar Water Association building.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
McCain uses a brush to add detail to his mural in Ingomar on June 5, 2023.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
This photo from June 5, 2023, shows images from an in-progress mural from artist Morris McCain being painted on the side of the Ingomar Water Association building. The piece features historic buildings from the area.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Morris McCain digs around the bed of his truck looking for an item he needs before continuing to work on a mural at the Ingomar Water Association building.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
A collection of items — brushes, paint, etc. — Morris McCain is using to create a mural in Ingomar.
INGOMAR – A beloved local muralist is working to preserve the history of small-town Ingomar through his artwork.
Morris McCain is currently painting a mural showcasing some of the town’s historic buildings, many of which were leveled by a tornado in the 1920s. The mural is being painted on the side of the Ingomar Water Association building on County Road 101.
The mural, which blends together the history of Ingomar from the early 1900s through the 1920s, until the tornado hit, showcases many of the buildings and stores that once called the town home. Specifically, the piece highlights structures that once stood near where the popular Tanglefoot Trail cuts through the town.
McCain also plans to add an antique-looking frame surrounding the painting.
Johnny Weeden, a key member of the Ingomar Water Association commissioned creation of the mural.
“(Weeden) told me the names of the stores, and I went from there,” McCain said about the building choices. “I chose the stores from that time period.”
McCain has a long history painting murals, both locally and regionally. From his first mural in 1970, he has painted murals everywhere from small-town Baldwyn to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Likely, McCain’s most well-known mural — at least to residents of Northeast Mississippi — is his mural Reed’s in downtown Tupelo.
When asked about what inspires him, the artist said he usually draws from his spirituality, no matter the subject.
“The greatest inspiration, to be honest with you, is my Lord,” McCain said. “I did it for Christ for 30 years and still do it for him.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.