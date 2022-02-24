Modern Bodies is a psychedelic rock band native to Northeast Mississippi. The band performs live shows throughout the region. Their next live show will be Saturday, Feb. 26, at Change Skateboard Shop in Tupelo.
TUPELO • Skateboarding and music have a long history together. From punk to hardcore, hip hop to thrash, music is the concrete beneath the sport's wheels.
So it's beyond appropriate that Tupelo's local skate shop will transform into a live music video this weekend.
Change will host a trio of bands this Saturday, Feb. 26, beginning at 7 p.m. at the eclectic skate shop on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. Admission is $10, and food and drinks will be available. All ages are welcome to attend.
Northeast Mississippi-based band Modern Bodies will headline the event. The band's lead singer, Matt Pugh, said these live shows are great opportunities for kids, especially those under 18, to have musical exposure.
"There are a lot of kids in town who love music, and there aren’t a lot of places in town where kids can go and be introduced to more music," Pugh said.
Modern Bodies will perform alongside a couple of Memphis-based bands — Sunweight and Lipstick Stains.
Pugh said that while there are plenty of live music venues and bars in the Tupelo area, very few allow for kids under 18 to attend shows.
"The age requirements for most places in town exclude a lot of younger kids who want to hear music," Pugh said.
Pugh described the live shows at Change as an outlet for kids to broaden their musical horizons.
While Modern Bodies' sound is psychedelic rock, the two other groups, Sunweight and Lipstick Stains, are more closely aligned with progressive rock and punk rock respectively.
"There will be a wide variety of music in one night, for young and old," he said. "We really want kids to have some exposure to different types of music."