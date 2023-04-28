TUPELO — Tom Booth, longtime and beloved director of the Tupelo Community Theatre, will receive posthumous national recognition for his support of the arts during the American Association of Community Theatre's national awards ceremony in June.
The nonprofit AACT, which supports small community theaters like TCT across the nation, will award Booth with its Special Recognition Award during the AACTFest 2023 National Theatre Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 12-17. The AACT Special Recognition Award is presented to persons and organizations whose contributions are far-reaching and of a special nature. Visit aact.org/awards for information on all AACT National Awards, 2023 AACT Award winners, and previous honorees.
Members of TCT will accept the award on Booth’s behalf.
Chris Hussey, TCT chairman, said few people showed as intense a passion for community theater as Tom Booth.
“I would like to thank AACT for recognizing the many achievements of Tom Booth,” Hussey said in a statement to the Daily Journal. "Tom's contributions to the community theater reach far beyond the doors of the Lyric. He was a trusted leader on the state and national level. While there are no words to accurately describe the legacy he leaves behind, I'll quote our marquee: Thanks, Tom.”
Booth, who died in January 2023, was a passionate advocate for community theater. The Wren native held a bachelor’s degree in education from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Booth taught high school in Meridian for several years and was an active volunteer at Meridian Little Theatre.
In 1992, Tupelo Community Theatre became his second home. He was an active volunteer, actor, and director for 10 years before he was named the company’s first executive director in 2002. He led the organization through more than 20 years of phenomenal growth, including the opening the TCT Off-Broadway venue — which led to TCT receiving AACT’s Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award in 2014.
In a January 2023 interview with the Daily Journal following Booth's death, Jeff Houin, past president of the TCT Board of Directors, said his longtime friend was the cornerstone of TCT.
“His love and passion for theater really was impressive,” Houin said. “It’s why Tupelo Community Theatre is what it is today.”
Booth served as president of Mississippi Theatre Association and leadership positions with the Southeastern Theatre Conference board of directors. He also served as member-at-large on the AACT Board of Directors and as Treasurer. He was a respected theater adjudicator for festivals across the United States and directed many award-winning shows at TCT.
Other 2023 recipients of the AACT Special Recognition Award include Murray Chase of Venice, Florida, who has served as Producing Executive Director of Venice Theatre for the past 28 years; Kathy Conlon and Sal DeMercurio of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, both longtime supporters of the Grosse Pointe Theatre; the late John Davis of Evergreen, Colorado, who gave of his time and expertise in lighting to the Evergreen Players for more than 56 years; and Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe in Washington State member Misty Shipman, who is known both nationally and internationally for her film work.
AACT provides networking, resources, and support for America’s theaters. AACT represents the interests of over 7,000 theaters across the United States and its territories, as well as theater companies with the U.S. Military Services overseas.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.