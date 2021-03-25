TUPELO • Parker McCollum is known in his native Texas and the national country music scene as an emerging singer and songwriter.
McCollum will put that talent on display this week in north Mississippi with a pair of concerts. He’ll perform tonight at Tupelo’s BancorpSouth Arena and then travel to Southaven for a Friday show at Landers Center.
The Tupelo concert starts at 8 p.m.
The 28-year-old McCollum scored his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in late December with “Pretty Heart,” his debut single release for MCA Nashville. The song was certified platinum (1 million sales and streaming figures) in February.
“To have this song really and truly succeed on big time radio is a dream come true,” McCollum said in a statement. “And for it to happen during such an insanely crazy year makes it just that much more special.”
McCollum opened up more on Twitter about reaching No. 1: “We did it y’all! Just a kid from Conroe, TX who dreamed about playing country music now has the #1 song in the country this week! No beer songs or dirt roads or trucks or nothin. Just honest songwriting. We did it our way! Best fans in the world made it happen!”
Because of the success of “Pretty Heart,” McCollum was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. McCollum will find out if he’s the winner during the 56th annual ACM awards show on April 18.
McCollum’s latest single is “To Be Loved By You.” He first rose to fame in Texas after the 2015 release of his debut album, “The Limestone Kid.” He then followed up in 2017 with his second album, “Probably Wrong.” “Pretty Heart” is included on McCollum’s EP for MCA Nashville, “Hollywood Gold.”
In January 2018, Rolling Stone magazine placed McCollum on its “New Country Artists You Need to Know” list. His musical influences include Ryan Bingham, Ryan Adams, Townes Van Zant and John Mayer.
“I’m constantly trying to find ways to make our live show better,” McCollum says on his website. “I take cues from the fans who show up night after night – I pay attention to what songs they sing along to, what makes them move, smile, holler or just dance. I work to meet them where they are and take them higher. I have the best job in the world.”
McCollum joined other Texas musicians this past Sunday for a virtual benefit concert, “We’re Texas,” to support people impacted by the recent winter storms across the state. The online event was organized by Matthew McConaughey and shown on the actor’s YouTube channel.
Tickets for the Tupelo concert range from $30-$60 and are on sale at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com. Opening for McCollum will be Dillon Carmichael, who released his first single, “I Do For You,” last year.
Current COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the concert.