TUPELO • The Mississippi Aquarium Road Show will be in Tupelo at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Lee County Library. The educational experience will be outdoors.
Mississippi Aquarium is hitting the road in the Aquarium in Motion Mobile Marine Van. Aquarium Public Relations and Communications Manager Jeff Clark and Education Manager Lauren Fuller, Ph.D, are taking the van from Gulfport to Tupelo before landing at the Neshoba County Fair on July 29. Joining them on tour will be Bob, a ball python; Moses, a Gulf Coast Box turtle; and Katniss, a red-footed tortoise.
"This educational tour aligns perfectly with our three mission pillars — education, conservation and community," Clark said. "We will be stopping in several cities along the way, educating them about the animals, conservation and what we do at their Aquarium. We want the people of Mississippi to know about their Aquarium and the educational and conversational efforts we do for the greater Mississippi community. It also will give children an opportunity to see some animals they may not see often."
Mississippi Aquarium is a nonprofit 501c3 organization. Their mission is to be a premier institution delivering an awe-inspiring experience that supports animal research and conservation, inspires learning and instills a passion for the aquatic world.
"Field trips to the Aquarium and education outreach were limited in 2020; however, we did have more than 1,200 students in our inaugural home school program," Fuller said. "We look forward to more school groups on campus and meeting them in their communities."